SOS Pets Ramps Up

New personnel, new energy and new a new website have ramped up SOS Pets in Seward. SOS Pets advocates for pets in our community. We provide $50 vouchers to anyone who’s pet needs a spay or neuter surgery, we donate pet food to the local food bank, we offer classes (on February 4 we offered a class on helping pets age), we advocate for a new animal shelter and we support the existing shelter.

It takes good people. Our board recently expanded. In addition to long-time president Mark Luttrell (since 1994) and Jane Belovarac (Vet Tech at the SeaLife center), we can now boast the addition of Christiana Smith, Sharon Smith, Stephanie Millane and Sarah Bonderaff to the board.

New energy from Stephanie has resulted in a fresh new website that not only allows you to keep up with local pet related issues, but links you to sites and blogs that offer common sense information covering all aspects of proper pet care including Alaska-specific information.

Advertisement

Our new website and increased capacity are a direct result of the generosity of the Seward Community Foundation and others. In 2016, SCF supported pets in Seward with four grants: emergency equipment, a new cattery and spay and neuter costs. SCF exists to support local nonprofits. They have consistently recognized that pets are just as much a part of our Seward and Moose Pass community as the Senior Center, the Resurrection Bay Historical Society or the Boys and Girls Club. Pets also benefitted from the generosity of Dorothy Urbach (!), the Daisys (these preschoolers donated their cookie money to the shelter) and individual contributions, especially from the Pick. Click. Give. program.

Check out SOS Pets at sospetsak.org