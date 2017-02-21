Social Security Opportunity at Library

Wednesday, February 22nd, 12:00pm-2:00pm upstairs at the Seward Community Library.
FEBRUARY TOPIC: SOCIAL SECURITY & MEDICARE–WHEN & HOW TO FILE
This is an interactive O.W.L. (Online Web Learning) program intended to inform and provide discussion with the local community in Social Security matters. Presentations will be offered monthly on the 4th Wednesday of the month through May by Robin Schmidt, Social Security Public Affairs Specialist for Alaska.
Topics coming are as follows:
March 22: SOCIAL SECURITY ONLINE SERVICES
April 26: UNDERSTANDING SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY
May 24: UNDERSTANDING SUPPLEMENTAL SECURITY INCOME (SSI)
