Seward Weather Watch, Weekend of Feb. 18-19

Seward residents please use caution this weekend! Please drive slowly and be aware of reduced visibility around town as crews continue to remove snow.

Boat owners – please ensure your boat is shoveled off. Call the Harbormaster’s Office for a boat watch list, 907-224-3138.

Please monitor your roofs and check your heating vents to ensure they are clear and able to vent properly.

National Weather Service calls for 30-40% chance of snow this weekend. Please be safe!

http://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=60.1042&lon=-149.4422