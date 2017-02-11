Seward State Parks Citizens Advisory Board meeting canceled

The Tuesday, February 14 Seward State Parks Citizens Advisory Board meeting is canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 from 5 to 7 pm at the AVTEC Culinary Arts Building at 518 Third Ave, third floor.

The public is always welcome to attend and is encouraged to provide comments about the Seward area State Parks.

For more information including new board member applications, please call District Ranger Jack Ransom at 907-224-3434.

Carol Griswold, Chair