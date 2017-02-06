Seward Seahawk Cheerleaders Cheer Camp

The Seward Seahawk Cheerleaders are hosting a cheer camp for students from 3rd through 8th grade.

Join the Seward Seahawk Cheerleaders to learn cheers and stunts and perform during a varsity basketball game halftime!

The camp dates are: Feb 24 from 4pm to 6pm and Feb 25 from 12:30pm to 2:30pm. Families, please arrive fifteen minutes early on the first day for sign in and paperwork. The camp is taking place at Seward High School.

The Performance date will be February 25 during halftime of the Girls’ Varsity basketball game. The game starts at 3.

The cost of the camp is $25/student.

To register, contact Katrina Blair at (907)202-0885 or kbrblair20@gmail.com