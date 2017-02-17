Seward Parks and Recreation Spring and Summer Schedule

Sports and Recreation schedule:

Free gym walking in the gym is from 9:30 am to 11 am.

Indoor Park is offered Tue – Fri: 11 am to 12 noon.

Roller skating is Saturdays from 2 to 3:30pm

Rock Wall is every Friday from 5 to 7pm

Dodgeball at the AVTEC gym Friday nights from 7 to 8pm

Sauna hours are every Thursday from 7 to 9pm and Saturdays from 4 to 6pm

Call 224-4054 to reserve your 1 hour Racquetball time slot.

Archery League

Runs through Mar 8th Every Wednesday Night from 6 to 9pm. Dust off your bow and arrows and come down to the Railroad Terminal for some target practice! $8 to drop in fee, participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment but some equipment can be made available. Bows should be 70lbs and lower. NO crossbows! League is open to 16yrs and up (16 & 17 yr. olds welcome with an adult).

Urbach’s Youth Basketball Picture Day Sat, Mar 4th

We ask that all players and coaches attend for the team photo.

Players wear full uniform, team jersey and BLACK shorts for Rookies and Juniors, Royal Blue shorts for Lil' D's….. Purple shorts for Pre-D's (if wearing a t-shirt under jersey, white only )

Team Photo Time Game Time Lil’ Dribblers 9:30 10:00 Pre-Dribblers 9:50 9:15 GCI 10:05 10:45 Seward Plumbing 10:20 10:45 & 11:30 KFT 10:35 11:30 UYBL Referees 10:50 All Seward Real Estate 11:05 Advertisement 12:30 & 1:15 Shoreside 11:20 12:30 Harmon Construction 11:35 1:15

Parent / Player reminders:

You do not need to purchase photos, but players need to attend for the team photo.

Players wear full uniform, team jersey and BLACK shorts for Rookies and Juniors, Royal Blue shorts for Lil' D's….. Purple shorts for Pre-D's (if wearing a t-shirt under jersey, white only )

Additional questions please call Austin at 224-4054.

Flea Market at Sports & Rec (AVTEC Gym 519 4th Ave) Sat, Apr 8th

Need to sell some STUFF? Reserve a table from 10am to 2pm Sat, Apr 8th. $10 a table, limit 2 tables per individual or group. Stop by or call 224-4054 to reserve your table today!

Dr. Moriarty, DDS Little Kids Egg Hunt Sat, Apr 15th @ 3pm at Forest Acres Park. After the hunt hop on over to the Seward Resort for refreshments and pictures with the Easter Bunny! This is a FREE event for ages 11 & under sponsored by: Dr. Moriarty, DDS Seward Resort, American Legion, TYC & SPRD

30th Annual Diaper Derby Sat, Apr 15th; 10 to 11:30am at the Sports and Rec (AVTEC) Gym for Newborn to 24 months. Best dancer, chubbiest legs, biggest eyes… parents sign your boy or girl up before Wed, Apr 12th, sorry no on-site registration. Call Melanie at 224-4011 or email mhauze@cityofseward.net

TelAlaska Spring Classic Volleyball Tournament Sat, Apr 29th

TelAlaska and Seward Parks and Recreation are proud to present the 15th annual TelAlaska Volleyball Tournament! Get your adult (18 or older) B, C or D league team together for a great day of competitive volleyball! Tourney Format will be based upon the number of entries. $150 earlybird fee due by 4/8 deadline to enter 4/22. Call Melanie at 224-4011 or email mhauze@cityofseward.net for more info!

Pink Cheeks Triathlon Sat, May 6th

Pink Cheeks online registration is now open go to www.runsignup.com and type in Polar Bear Pink Cheeks Triathlon. Sign up today for this year’s race while there is still room! 5K run, 10K Bike and 600 yard swim in that order. Call Melanie at 224-4011 or Austin at 224-4054; email mhauze@cityofseward.net or aledford@cityofseward.net.

Challenger British Soccer Camp June 19th – 23rd Online Registration Now Open!

Challenger British Soccer Camp is planned for June 19 – 23rd at the Elementary Soccer Field. Free jersey if registered by 5/5!

On-line Registration is now available for the British Soccer Camp, to be held June 19 – 23rdFREE Jersey if registered 45 days prior to camp! www.challengersports.com ; dleeming@challengersports.com or call Austin at 224-4054 or email aledford@cityofseward.net

First Kicks ages 3 to 4 $90

Mini Soccer ages 5 to 6 $106

Player Development ages 6 to 9 $111

Player Development ages10-13 $111

The Teen Rec Room

All middle school and high school students are invites every Friday to participate in Dodgeball and/or Rock climbing from 3:30 – 5pm at the AVTEC gym. Permission slips signed by a Parent/guardian for both the City of Seward and AVTEC are required prior to using the rock wall.

The schedule at The Rec Room for the week of February 21-25th. Tuesday – Air Hockey Challenge with prizes, Wednesday – Spoons card game, Thursday – Birthday Cake to celebrate all February Birthdays, Friday – Join the TRR for Dodgeball and or Rockwall climbing 3:30 – 5pm at AVTEC, Saturday – Bingo with prizes. Join us on March 28th for a Mardi Gras Party, food and all! Traci is looking for stamps and accessories for the teens to make greeting cards to distribute to the Senior Citizens in town, she can be reached at 224-4057.

The Teen Rec Room is open Tue – Thu for Middle School from 2:30 to 9pm & High School 2:30 to 10pm; Fridays 2:30 – 6pm for Middle School and 2:30 – 11pm for High School. Saturdays: High School only from 5:30 – 11pm. This is a free program for teens, stop by and see us at 336 3rd Ave or call 224-4056.

Teen & Youth Center

TYC After School Program is in full swing. We offer recreational activities for kids in Elementary school Mon- Friday. Sports, Crafts, Games, Computer, Wii, Ping Pong and more. We use the AVTEC gym 1-2 days a week to play sports, games and the rock wall. Homework help is offered from 3:30-4pm daily. Please join us from 3:15- 5:30 for some afternoon fun. Contact Josie atjmcclain@cityofseward.net for more information.

Spring Break: TYC offers Day Camp during spring break. Kids will play all day outside, inside at the gym and in the parks. Camp begins at 7:45 am and kids need to be picked up by 5:30. Please send your kids with full outside weather gear. Registration is now open Regular registration fee is $60 Late fee after Feb 17th is $70. Please ask about our discount rates. Call Josie at 224-5472 for more information.

Middle School: After Hours-Our Middle School hours are changing effective February 20th. TYC will be open Friday night from 6-10pmand Saturday Night from 5:30-10pm for Middle School activities. Middle Schoolers are welcome in the TRR from 2:30 until 9pm Tuesday– Thursday. Activities and games are available as well as Wii, pool tables, ping pong, TV and movies. Check out our calendar of events on Facebook. Contact Josie at jmcclain@cityofseward.net for more information.

TYC Junior Council is seeking a few outgoing and friendly kids in Middle School who would like to help plan activities and programs for their classmates at the TYC. Join council and have your voice heard. Contact Josie at 224-5472 for more information.