UPDATE: Seward & Moose Pass Schools Closed Today

8:15 am

From the KPBSD Website:

ALERT UPDATE: Seward area school closure

School is cancelled on Thursday, February 16, 2017, due to winter weather conditions, at:

Moose Pass School

Seward Elementary

Seward High School

Seward Middle School

Be safe, and help your neighbors!

6:15 am

ALERT: Two hour delay start on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at:

Moose Pass School; Seward Elementary; Seward High School; Seward Middle School

Central peninsula and southern peninsula schools will open on a normal schedule.

When school remains open due to weather conditions, use your best judgment to determine what is safest for your child. Please notify the school if your child will not attend, absences will be excused.