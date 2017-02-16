UPDATE: Seward & Moose Pass Schools Closed Today

8:15 am
ALERT UPDATE: Seward area school closure
School is cancelled on Thursday, February 16, 2017, due to winter weather conditions, at:
Moose Pass School
Seward Elementary
Seward High School
Seward Middle School
Be safe, and help your neighbors!
6:15 am
From the KPBSD website –
ALERT: Two hour delay start on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at:
Moose Pass School; Seward Elementary; Seward High School; Seward Middle School
Central peninsula and southern peninsula schools will open on a normal schedule.
When school remains open due to weather conditions, use your best judgment to determine what is safest for your child. Please notify the school if your child will not attend, absences will be excused.
Comments
