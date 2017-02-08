Announcements, Events, KPB

Seward and Bear Creek Flood Service Area Board Work Session and Meeting Feb. 13

The Seward/Bear Creek Flood Service Area board will hold a work session at 6:00 pm, followed by a regular meeting at 7:00 pm, Monday, February 13th.  The work session topic is SBCFSA FY18 Budget & SBCFSA By-laws Review (if time allows).  The packet can be viewed on the website at www.kpb.us/service-areas/sbcfsa/sbcfsa-meetings.  The meeting will be held at the KPB Seward Office in Sea View Plaza, 302 Railway Ave, Suite 122.  The next regular meeting will be held March 6th.

