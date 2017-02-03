Senior Pet Class Tomorrow (Saturday)

Preparing and Caring for your Senior Pet

Saturday, Feb 4th, 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm

Seward Community Library

Though our pets age quicker than humans, they are really good at being young at heart. Sometimes a pet can show subtle signs of being uncomfortable or even ill as they get older. This class will discuss what you can do to help your pet age gracefully. This class is for humans; please leave your pets at home.

Class is hosted by SOS Pets (Save our Seward Pets), a 501(c)3 organization. $10 donations appreciated. For questions contact us at sospets@ymail.com or 907-491-1777. www.sospetsak.org