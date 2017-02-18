SCN Crazy Snowfall Picture Contest

It looks like good old fashioned winter in Seward, Alaska has returned after a three-year hiatus. This past week has leaned toward the extreme side of snowfall in a short period of time. The snow piles at the home office of Seward City News are up to the second story windows and we are almost out of room to pile more (a shoutout to Steve Pautz of Seward Bobcat Service for keeping our driveway clear). With this in mind, we’d like to see how everyone else survived this latest “flurry”, so a picture contest is in order. If you have extreme snowfall pictures you would like to submit, we’d like to see them and post the best ones on SCN.

The winning image will be judged by the “Wow” factor that illustrates the magnitude of how much snow we got this week, and the hardiness of Seward and Moose Pass residents. If you woke up and found your car missing (buried), had to dig a tunnel to your front door, or had a catastrophic failure of a structure on your property, we want to see it. These are not the limits though, almost anything that demonstrates the severity of this week’s snowfall will be considered.

Contest Rules

Seward, Alaska and Moose Pass, Alaska residents only

Send your submissions to editor@sewardcitynews.com and title your email “Snowfall Picture Contest + your name“

Limit your submission to three images per person

Include where your pictures were taken

State that Seward City News has permission to post your images at sewardcitynews.com

The deadline is midnight Feb 28. March 1st we will announce the winner

The prize will be a gift certificate to a local Seward business, yet to be announced.