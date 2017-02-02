resident Trumpeter Swan family returns

This afternoon, our resident Trumpeter Swan family, two adults and 3 cygnets (of the original 7 cygnets) flew over the Lagoon past the houses on the cliff. What a surprise for anyone who happened to be looking out their window to see them stroking past at eye level! The swan family was last reported during the mid-December Audubon Christmas Bird Count. It is a mystery where they have been for the last month and a half; perhaps the Moose Pass area.

Carol Griswold

