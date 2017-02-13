Random Kindness Alive and Well in Seward

Linda Corbin told Seward City News the following story about a random act of kindness at the grocery store:

Advertisement

When I begin to think about moving away from Seward, it seems like something extraordinary happens. Today, while in Safeway and checking out, I discovered that I had forgotten my wallet. I hurried out to my car to retrieve it. When I returned inside, I was informed that the customer behind me had paid for my groceries. I was stunned. That is the nicest thing anyone has done for me in a long, long time. It makes me have hope for mankind and this tired, old planet. I hope the gentleman that paid for my groceries sees this message, and I thank you very much. He should tell his parents that they did a good job! I wonder if there are many places in the lower 48 where this would happen. I would like to think so!