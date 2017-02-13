Qutekcak Native Tribe: Fundraiser

Hello Seward! Coach James here from the Qutekcak Native Tribe.

Just wanted to invite you to our fundraiser! Come and support the youth of our community!

Who: Qutekcak’s Native Youth Olympics Teams

What: We will be selling Indian Tacos

When: Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 from 5pm to 6pm

Where: Qutekcak Native Tribe Conference Room: 221 Third Avenue.

Price: Indian Tacos: $10.00 Each – We Accept: Credit Cards, Cash, Checks

Why: We are raising money to help cover the cost of our upcoming State competitions. The JNYO (1st – 6th Grade) State Meet is February 24th-26th, 2017 in Anchorage. We are going to be bringing about fourteen athletes. We are excited for this upcoming event.

Thank you for taking your time to support our youth and future leaders. Coach James.

*Note* We ARE NOT Selling Fry Bread this time due to last fundraiser we sold out with-in the first fifteen minutes. That is why we are only selling Indian Tacos Only. Thank you