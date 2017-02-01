Prince William Sound RCAC Recertification Comments Open

The Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council (PWSRCAC) is seeking recertification as the alternative voluntary advisory group for Prince William Sound, as authorized under the Oil Pollution Act of 1990 (OPA 90). The application has been submitted to the U.S. Coast Guard, which is charged with assessing whether PWSRCAC fosters the general goals and purposes of OPA 90 and is broadly representative of communities and interests as envisioned under OPA 90.

The recertification application is available for public review on PWSRCAC’s website at www.pwsrcac.org. To obtain a printed copy, contact the PWSRCAC at (907) 277-7222, toll-free (800) 478-7221, or email brooke.taylor@pwsrcac.org.

Comments need to reach the USCG by February 27, 2017, and should reference “PWSRCAC Recertification” in the subject line.

Comments on the application should be sent to Lt. Patrick Grizzle at Patrick.J.Grizzle@uscg.mil.

Advertisement

Comments may also be sent to:

Commander, 17th Coast Guard District (M)

PO Box 25517

Juneau AK 99802

Attn: Lt. Patrick Grizzle

Inspections & Licensing