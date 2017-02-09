Arts, Education

Paintings from Seward High and Seward Middle School

by blwaggoner

Here is a sampling of paintings done by Seward Middle and Seward High School students!  The middle schoolers hand mixed all their colors in acrylic paint using only red yellow and blue.  The high schoolers experimented with different techniques such as applying salt, rubbing alcohol, saran wrap and tissue paper to watercolor paint!  Great job!  A lot more here at our blog! BW

Seward Middle School

IMG_7621

Renee Elhard

IMG_7852

Hana Cooney

IMG_7756

Ryan Brown

IMG_7712

Paola Baez

IMG_7711

Kylie Mullaly

Seward High School

IMG_7714

Josh Park

IMG_7735

Jaden Vandyke

IMG_7741

Clara LaRock

IMG_7746

Jazmine Jarnig

IMG_7749

Ally Chryss

IMG_7752

Krisnan Weston

IMG_7817

Naomi Ifflander

IMG_7818

Angela Tinker

IMG_7819

Meghan Mullaly

IMG_7755

Pricilla Stoltz

IMG_7686

Lincoln Farris

IMG_7688

Justin McMurray

IMG_7689

Sholanda Vert

IMG_7691

Allison Rogers

IMG_7693

Alex Ursel

 

