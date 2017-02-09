Paintings from Seward High and Seward Middle School

Here is a sampling of paintings done by Seward Middle and Seward High School students! The middle schoolers hand mixed all their colors in acrylic paint using only red yellow and blue. The high schoolers experimented with different techniques such as applying salt, rubbing alcohol, saran wrap and tissue paper to watercolor paint! Great job! A lot more here at our blog! BW
Seward Middle School
Renee Elhard
Hana Cooney
Ryan Brown
Paola Baez
Kylie Mullaly
Seward High School
Josh Park
Jaden Vandyke
Clara LaRock
Jazmine Jarnig
Ally Chryss
Krisnan Weston
Naomi Ifflander
Angela Tinker
Meghan Mullaly
Pricilla Stoltz
Lincoln Farris
Justin McMurray
Sholanda Vert
Allison Rogers
Alex Ursel
