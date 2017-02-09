Paintings from Seward High and Seward Middle School

Here is a sampling of paintings done by Seward Middle and Seward High School students! The middle schoolers hand mixed all their colors in acrylic paint using only red yellow and blue. The high schoolers experimented with different techniques such as applying salt, rubbing alcohol, saran wrap and tissue paper to watercolor paint! Great job! A lot more here at our blog! BW

Seward Middle School

Renee Elhard

Hana Cooney

Ryan Brown

Paola Baez

Kylie Mullaly

Seward High School

Josh Park

Jaden Vandyke

Clara LaRock

Jazmine Jarnig

Ally Chryss

Krisnan Weston

Naomi Ifflander

Angela Tinker

Meghan Mullaly

Pricilla Stoltz

Lincoln Farris

Justin McMurray

Sholanda Vert

Allison Rogers

Alex Ursel