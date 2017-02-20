The Nightingale, Community Book Read, March 4th

Do you have your book in hand yet? Read the book already? We are getting ready for the Community Book Read event with author Kristin Hannah calling in to discuss her best seller, The Nightingale. Limited books are available at the library front desk, or on the library catalog.

“Named a best book of the year by: Buzzfeed, iTunes, Library Journal, Paste, self.com, The Wall Street Journal, The Week

In love we find out who we want to be.

In war we find out who we are.

FRANCE, 1939

In the quiet village of Carriveau, Vianne Mauriac says goodbye to her husband, Antoine, as he heads for the Front. She doesn’t believe that the Nazis will invade France…but invade they do.”

