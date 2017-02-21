NASP Youth Archery

The National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) has been in the Elementary and Middle Schools for 4 years. With grant money, we recently purchased equipment to start it in the high school as well.

We are going to be doing an evening program for Middle School (6th – 8th grade) and high school (9th – 12th grade) students starting this Thursday in the Seward Middle School Gym. It may switch days of the week until we find a routine, we will keep you posted.

This first week, for those students who have not shot NASP archery in the schools before or haven’t done it in a while, we will be going over safety and shooting for the first 30 minutes of each session.

Middle School (6th – 8th grade) Shooting Time will be from 6pm – 7:30pm

High School (9th – 12th grade) Shooting Time will be from 7:30pm – 9:00pm

All equipment is provided. Students can only bring their own bows if they are Genesis bows sanctioned by the NASP.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Jason Bickling at 907-769-1387 or SewardYL@gmail.com