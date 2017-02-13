Lowell Point Road Work

City of Seward Public Notice

February 13, 2017

3:30 p.m.

Seward Public Works Crews are working to keep Lowell Point Road open after several rock slides that have occurred. At this point, it is open to one lane traffic and crews hope to widen it to two lanes. Be advised they will be working until it gets dark tonight. For safety reasons, crews will resume any work once it becomes light again, if it is needed.

Anyone traveling on Lowell Point road please be advised and use caution when driving.

If you have any questions, please call the City of Seward Public Works Department at 907-224-4005.