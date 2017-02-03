Job Available: Disability Services Coordinator at SeaView Community Services

DISABILITY SERVICES CARE COORDINATOR

The Disability Services Care Coordinator assists individuals in the application, eligibility, care coordination, and annual review for services under Medicaid Home and Community Based Waivers.

They provide ongoing care coordination, providing for crisis intervention, client advocacy or assistance, consultation, networking and family support.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

 assist individual to complete the Medicaid application: help consumers and families to obtain and maintain Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Adult Public Assistance (APA) benefits as appropriate.

 Conduct a minimum of one face-to- face visit and one phone contact per month, more frequently if needed to every DS waiver client.

 Function as the petitioner for all guardianship/conservator court proceedings as needed for consumers, including filing appropriate forms, coordinate legal and medical expert visits. Notify clients of upcoming proceedings as appropriate.

 Maintain case files in accordance with program policies/Medicaid standards.

 Monitor deadlines for state grant service eligibility and assure appropriate forms, consents, etc. are completed.

MINIMUM JOB QUALIFICATIONS:

 Education: Must have a high school diploma; and two years of post-secondary education in related field, four-year degree highly preferred. Must obtain Alaska Care Coordinator certification within 6 months of hire.

 Two years’ experience working with people with disabilities preferred.

 Must possess excellent verbal communication skills and be able to accommodate many types of personalities with an open mind and non-judgmental demeanor.

 Must possess good writing and computer skills including solid experience with Excel and Word software.

Applicant must have a valid driver’s license.

SeaView Community Services preforms pre-employment TB test, drug/alcohol screening and criminal background check.