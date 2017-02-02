This Friday at the Movies – February 3, 2017

This Friday movie goers can look forward to Lost and Found (PG/ 1hr 30min) at 6pm followed by Masterminds (PG-13 / 1hr 36mins at 8:00pm.

Admission is $2/person per movie – doors open at 5:30pm for Lost and Found and 7:30pm for Masterminds. Movies are shown at the UAF – Seward Marine Center on 3rd Ave at Railway.Concessions are organized by the Seward Prevention Coalition. They are available for purchase at the theater with proceeds going to support local non-profits.

For up to date news on the movie series, please follow our Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/groups/sewardalaskamovies/

Here are the volunteer sign ups for the next few weeks. Thanks for offering to spend a few hours to make a great opportunity available for the community!

Friday 2/3/17 http://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e094ea5ae2da2ff2-friday16

Friday 2/10/17

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e094ea5ae2da2ff2-friday17

Our ability to keep this series going is directly related to finding enough volunteers so that we don’t have to rely on the same folks every week! Our ‘Core Group’ of 3 volunteers has dedicated many hours to this most excellent project, but we need some help. Please send us an email at sewardalaskamovies@gmail.com if you would be willing to help us continue to bring movies to Seward each winter. It is a minimal commitment – a few emails a week and ‘supervising’ the movies one night a month. We have fun and the mechanics are very easy. We will make sure that you are ready before we throw you into the deep end.