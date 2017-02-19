February 23 History Program Looks at Iditarod Trail

Feb. 23 history program looks at dog mushing

Say the words “Iditarod Trail” and everyone’s thoughts turn to dog mushing. And who better than local historian and Iditarod Trail enthusiast Lee Poleske to present a program about both the trail and a legendary dog mushing race? Lee will start off his program at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 in the community room at the local Library Museum on Sixth Avenue. The event is free and open to the public.

For the next few months Resurrection Bay Historical Society is offering a series of presentations as part of its “Fourth Thursdays: Our History.” Poleske’s program will be the first event and starts with a showing of the 24-minute film “Iditarod National Historic Trail: A History.”

Many people mistakenly believe the Iditarod Sled Dog Race traces its roots to the 1925 Serum Run to Nome. Setting the record straight, Lee has put together a PowerPoint presentation about the All-Alaska Sweepstakes, which he considers to be a precursor to the Iditarod race of today.

First held in 1908, the All-Alaska Sweepstakes is the oldest organized distance sled dog race in the world. Attend Lee’s program and you’ll learn all about it.