Community Book Read With Author

Kristin Hannah will be calling in to discuss her book, The Nightingale! Join us at the Seward Community Library on Saturday, March 4th, 2017.

Get your book and start reading today! Available through the Joint Library Catalog and some copies are available for free from the Friends of the Seward Library, check with the front desk at the library. Books are also available at your favorite book store and online.

Start reading today and join us Saturday afternoon, March 4th, as we have time with this accomplished author to review her book, The Nightingale.

“From the #1 New York Times bestselling author comes an epic novel of love and war, spanning from the 1940s to the present day, and the secret lives of those who live in a small French town. “

Sponsored by: The Friends of the Seward Library www.friendsofsclm.org