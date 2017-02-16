Boat Owners Should Take Action After Heavy Snowfall

ATTENTION ALL Boat Owners we have had over 2ft of snow in Seward overnight and it is still snowing. Boat owners need to be aware and take action your boat may need to be shoveled.



Do you have a Boat watch? The Seward Boat Harbor suggests that you always have someone that can check your boat and remove snow when it is needed.

There are a number of reputable individuals and businesses that perform this critical service. Each boat watcher is required to have a city business license, but you might want to check to make sure that your boat watcher has liability insurance.

Capt. Turner, Dennis 907-598-8023

Advertisement

Marathon Dive & Marine Services (Bixler McClure) 907-599-0499

Professional Vessel Service (Mark Hendsbee) 772-321-8688

Pro-grade Services (Dave) 907-362-9756

Sailing Inc. 907-224-3160

Seven Seas 907-965-1900

Storm Chasers 907-224-3536

PLEASE HELP KEEP THE HARBOR SAFE FOR EVERYONE BY KEEPING THE DOCKS CLEAR.