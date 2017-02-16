Beginning Bee Keeping Class Offered in Cooper Landing

Sunday, February 26th, 2pm – 5:00(ish)

Cooper Landing Community Hall, Bean Creek Road.

Kenai Peninsula Bee Keeper Sarah Souder of Sarah’s Alaska Honey (www.alaskahoney.com) will be offering an introductory Bee Keeping Class thru Cooper Landing Community School. All classes are $25 per person, or $40 per couple. This beginner classes run 2-3 hours and covers all of the basics of keeping bees your first year. (Intermediate and hands-on classes may be offered in Kenai as the season progresses.) To register – please email yvette galbraith at ygalbraith@gmail.com or call 230-3055.