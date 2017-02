Join your fellow winter enthusiasts for an evening of provocative and wild films of skiing, reflections, snow school, Antarctica and a trip to China. Check out this trailer.

Saturday February 4, 2017, KM Rae Building 201 Railway

6pm potluck. Food – $5 for soup, bread and soft beverage

7pm films. Free for Seward Nordic Ski Club members. $10 for not-yet-members.