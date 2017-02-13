ALZHEIMER’S RESOURCE OF ALASKA at Seward Senior Center

Tuesday, Feb. 14th 1:00pm to 7:30pm

Wednesday, Feb. 15th 10:00am to 1:00pm

ALZHEIMER’S RESOURCE OF ALASKA will be at the Seward Senior Center the afternoon of February 14th and morning of the 15th to offer free memory screenings and consultations to the Seward community. There will also be a public viewing of the documentary film, Alive Inside, on Tuesday evening with discussion afterward. Open to community.

