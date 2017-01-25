Wilderness First Responder Classes: April 2017

Kayak Adventures will again be sponsoring a WFR class and a WFR Re-cert class in April this year. Please be in touch any time with questions, or to reserve a space in the class!!

Contact Trent at fun@kayakAK.com or 907.224.3960.

Wilderness First Responder

When : April 19 – 27, 2017

Where : Windsong Lodge, Seward AK

Cost : $645

More Info : http://www.kayakak.com/wildernessmedicineclasses/

Wilderness First Responder RECERTIFICATION

When : April 15 – 17, 2017

Where : Windsong Lodge, Seward AK

Cost : $295

More Info : http://www.kayakak.com/wildernessmedicineclasses/