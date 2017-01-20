Watch out for Moose!

Kenai Peninsula drivers are urged to look out for moose and to drive cautiously, especially in areas where moose are frequently seen.

Wintertime conditions can make driving more difficult and increase your chances of a moose-vehicle collision. Even with light snow accumulations in some areas, this winter is on track to be an average year for the number of moose-vehicle collisions on the Kenai Peninsula. Alaska State Troopers have reported 171 moose killed by vehicles on Kenai roads by the end of November. In a typical year, approximately 250 moose are killed in vehicle collisions on the Kenai Peninsula.

A number of factors contribute to the high collision rates in winter, including decreased visibility due to lack of daylight, icy roads and moose movement patterns in winter.

The Kenai Peninsula Wildlife Committee (KPWC) is an interagency group aimed at minimizing human-wildlife conflicts. To help prevent collisions with moose, the committee offers this advice provided by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (ADOT&PF) –

Drive according to weather conditions. SLOW DOWN if needed.Reducing driving speeds at night and in poor weather conditions allows motorists more time to see moose and to react should one cross the road.

Be alert.Scan for wildlife on both sides of the road and along road corridors and medians whenever possible. Avoid cellphone use and other distractions.

Clean vehicle headlights and windshields.Moose are even more difficult to see when headlights are not aimed properly, or when headlights or windshields are obscured. Use high beams whenever possible but be courteous of other drivers and respect the rules of the road.

Observe signs and watch for local “moose hotspots.”Watch for highway warning signs marking high moose-vehicle collision areas and well-known moose crossing areas such as moose ranges or refuges. Be especially alert for a few miles before and beyond those areas.

Keep a distance.Increase the distance between you and the car in front of you to allow for greater braking distances and reaction time. If someone is tailgating you, find a safe place to pull over and let them pass.

Motorists involved in or who witness moose-vehicle collisions should call Alaska State Troopers. Injured moose should be reported to the nearest ADF&G office during normal business hours, or to the troopers outside normal business hours.

It’s also important to teach children about moose safety. Children should be especially careful when walking to or from the bus stop or to school when it’s dark out. Plan a safe route. Be alert for moose at all times. Respect a moose’s personal space, always give them plenty of space and if a moose charges or chases – run. Hide behind something solid like a tree. When risks of wildlife encounters are high, it may be safer to drive your kids to school or let them wait for the bus in your vehicle.

Resources to help educate children about moose, including a safety DVD for children, can be found athttp://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=livewith.moose.

For more information on safe driving, visit the ADF&G webpage, “Driving in Moose Country” at http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=livewith.drivingmoosecountry and the DOT&PF “Winter Driving Tips” webpage at http://dot.alaska.gov/winter_driving_tips.shtml. For updated traveler information call 511, sign up for alerts, or visit 511.alaska.gov.

Drive safe, watch out for moose in neighborhoods and on trails, and enjoy the rest of winter!