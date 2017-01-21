Travel Advisory Jan 21, 2017

With the extreme amount of snowfall over the last 24 hours, city and state officials are strongly advising against travel at this time. Crews are working around the clock to clear snow.

511.alaska.gov reports hazardous and very difficult driving conditions on the Seward Highway. DOT has travel restricted to one lane on the Seward and Sterling Highways and the Seward Airport is closed through Monday.

The Weather Service reports that this snow front should diminish through the afternoon and early evening and to expect three more inches in the Seward area through the evening.

Advertisement

Please don’t travel if you don’t have to!

If you have an emergency, please call 9-1-1.