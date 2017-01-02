Thanks to our emergency responders!

Shortly after dawn on the first day of the new year, a LifeMed Alaska medevac helicopter landed at the Providence-Seward helistop to transport a patient to Anchorage. Today, the Guardian Flight fixed wing transported another patient in need to Anchorage while the Seward Volunteer Ambulance Corps stood by watching the take-off.

Even though 2017 is just about brand new, it’s not too early to thank our Seward Police dispatch, dedicated health care professionals, skilled medevac pilots and nurses, and our phenomenal Seward Volunteer Ambulance Corps drivers and EMTs who respond to medical emergencies 24/7.

THANK YOU for your services!

Wishing you all a very Happy New Year!

Carol Griswold