TEST of the Alaska AMBER Alert System

(STATEWIDE, Alaska) – A live code Emergency Alert System (EAS) test of the AMBER Alert System is scheduled for Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 10:20am until 11:20am. The test will be issued by the Alaska State Trooper Dispatch in Fairbanks. The activation is intended to test the AMBER Alert system by simulating an incident triggering an AMBER Alert issued in the following areas:

· Municipality of Anchorage

· Denali Borough

· Fairbanks North Star Borough

· Mat-Su Borough

· Northwest Arctic Borough

· Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area

· South East Fairbanks Census Area

The AMBER Alert System is a cooperative public service alert to aid in the safe recovery of abducted children. It is a voluntary partnership between law enforcement agencies, broadcasters, media, and the public to provide an urgent bulletin in the most serious child-abduction cases. The television and radio broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS), email, social media, and the State’s transportation 511 system is used to distribute a description of the abducted child and suspected abductor. The goal of the Alaska AMBER Alert system is to provide rapid, widespread information to the public on endangered, abducted children to aid in their safe return.

AMBER Alerts will not be activated for every child abduction and will be issued only when specific requirements are met. Requests for activation of the Alaska AMBER Alert system will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

The abduction involves a child or children under 18 years of age, or someone with a known mental or physical disability; and,

Local law enforcement is reasonably certain that an abduction has occurred and the victim is believed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death; and,

Enough descriptive information is available about: the victim; the suspect; and/or the suspect’s vehicle to assist with the safe recovery of the victim and/or the apprehension of the suspect; and,

Information on the abduction has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), Alaska Public Safety Information Network (APSIN) and flagged as a Child Abduction (CA) or AMBER Alert (AA).

Information regarding AMBER Alerts can be found online at http://amberalert.alaska.gov/

This week is the 21st anniversary of the abduction that brought the AMBER Alert into existence. On January 13, 1996, Amber Hagerman was abducted while riding her bike in Arlington, Texas. Four days after her abduction, Amber’s body was discovered less than 5 miles from where she was taken. The test is held on this week to honor the memory of Amber Hagerman and this important program that began as a result of her abduction.

* The test will be canceled in the event of an actual AMBER Alert, on the test day, anywhere in Alaska.