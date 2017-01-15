Teen & Youth Center After School Program in Full Swing

The Seward Teen and Youth Center After School Program is back in full swing after the break. We offer recreational activities for kids in Elementary school Mon- Friday. Sports, Crafts, Games, Computer, Wii, Ping Pong and more. We use the AVTEC gym 1-2 days a week to play sports, games and the rock wall. Homework help is offered from 3:30-4pm daily. Please join us from 3:15- 5:30 for some afternoon fun. Contact Josie at jmcclain@cityofseward.net for more information.

Middle School; After Hours- The TYC is open in the evenings from 6-9pm Tues, Wed, & Thur and 6-10pm Fri & Sat, for Middle School aged kids. This is a free to participants, drop in program. Activities and games are available as well as Wii, pool tables, ping pong, TV and movies. Check out our calendar of events on Facebook. Contact Josie at jmcclain@cityofseward.net for more information.

Kids Carnival- TYC is hosting a Kids Carnival on Polar Bear Jump Day. January 28th from 2-4pm at AVTEC Gym there will be 20+ games for kids ages 1-8yrs old. Prizes for every game. A great way to spend the cold afternoon. Tickets cost .50 each and $20 will get 1 person, every game, 1 time. The proceeds benefit the Teen Council Fund which supports the youth programs at the Teen and Youth Center and the Teen Rec Room. Contact Josie at jmcclain@cityofseward.net for more information.

TYC Junior Council is seeking a few outgoing and friendly kids in Middle School who would like to help plan activities and programs for their classmates at the TYC. Join council and have your voice heard. Contact Josie at 224-5472 for more information.