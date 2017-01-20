State Supports New Calista Apprenticeship with AVTEC Classes

JUNEAU, Alaska— The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development is supporting Calista Corporation’s new maritime apprenticeship program with AVTEC courses for work on deck, in the engine room, and in the galley. Calista Corporation has started a new maritime apprenticeship program in partnership with Brice Marine and other employers, in which the classroom learning will take place at AVTEC. Calista’s apprenticeship program is designed to support employees who rely on subsistence, ensuring workers can increase their wages while still supporting their families with hunting, fishing, and berry picking.

“I applaud Calista Corporation for expanding maritime job opportunities with Registered Apprenticeship,” said Labor Commissioner Heidi Drygas. “Calista’s apprenticeship is a model for expanding employment while supporting subsistence in rural and hub communities.”

“To meet the subsistence needs of the Alaskan lifestyle, apprentices can choose from two apprenticeship tracks, Traditional or Subsistence,” said Calista Corporation President/CEO Andrew Guy. “Working with their employer, apprentices may have the option of taking time for subsistence to provide traditional foods for their families.”

Calista Corporation designed its maritime apprenticeship program in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Apprenticeship, and with the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, including AVTEC. Its first maritime apprentices will work during the upcoming summer shipping season. Calista’s program, which is open to additional employers, can support maritime apprentices throughout the state. To learn more about Calista Corporation’s new maritime apprenticeships, visit www.akmaritimeapp.com.