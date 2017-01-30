Special Weather Statement for Seward

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
National Weather Service ANCHORAGE AK
400 AM AKST Mon Jan 30 2017
AKZ125-311500-
Western Prince William Sound-
Including the cities of…Whittier…Seward…Girdwood…
Moose Pass
400 AM AKST Mon Jan 30 2017
…Areas of snow and blowing snow along the Seward Highway
corridor this afternoon through tonight…
Snow and blowing snow will reduce visibilities to one mile or
less at times along the Seward Highway corridor from eastern
Turnagain Arm and Portage Valley down to Seward this afternoon
through tonight.
Conditions will begin to deteriorate beginning early this
afternoon as snow spreads up from the south and southeasterly
winds increase. Winds along interior valleys will be lighter, but
the movement of cars through fairly fluffy snow will still cause
it to become suspended and reduce visibilities. Although
temperatures will gradually warm as the event continues and
mitigate the blowing snow somewhat, snowfall rates will increase
at the same time.
Winds will diminish during the day Tuesday, but snowfall will
continue through Tuesday night.
Drivers along the Seward Highway should be prepared for low
visibilities. Exercise caution and leave plenty of time to
reach your destination.
