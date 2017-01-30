Special Weather Statement for Seward

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service ANCHORAGE AK

400 AM AKST Mon Jan 30 2017

AKZ125-311500-

Western Prince William Sound-

Including the cities of…Whittier…Seward…Girdwood…

Moose Pass

400 AM AKST Mon Jan 30 2017

…Areas of snow and blowing snow along the Seward Highway

corridor this afternoon through tonight…

Snow and blowing snow will reduce visibilities to one mile or

less at times along the Seward Highway corridor from eastern

Turnagain Arm and Portage Valley down to Seward this afternoon

through tonight.

Advertisement

Conditions will begin to deteriorate beginning early this

afternoon as snow spreads up from the south and southeasterly

winds increase. Winds along interior valleys will be lighter, but

the movement of cars through fairly fluffy snow will still cause

it to become suspended and reduce visibilities. Although

temperatures will gradually warm as the event continues and

mitigate the blowing snow somewhat, snowfall rates will increase

at the same time.

Winds will diminish during the day Tuesday, but snowfall will

continue through Tuesday night.

Drivers along the Seward Highway should be prepared for low

visibilities. Exercise caution and leave plenty of time to

reach your destination.

http://forecast.weather.gov/