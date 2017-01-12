Announcements, City of Seward

Special Weather Statement

by SCN Editor

Thursday, Jan 12

Snowfall will return to Southcentral Alaska beginning tonight and continuing into Saturday morning as a weather system moves into  the area. Snow is expected to begin along the Gulf Coast tonight  and then spread inland on Friday.

For the Anchorage area and the Matanuska valley, the snow is  expected to begin Friday afternoon and continue overnight. Two to  four inches of snow are currently expected with locally higher  amounts possible, especially along the Talkeetna Mountains  including Hatcher Pass.

This snow event will end Saturday as the weather system moves  north of the area. Another system will move into Southcentral  Alaska on Sunday and Monday, bringing more precipitation to the  much of the area.

