Special Weather Statement

Thursday, Jan 12

Snowfall will return to Southcentral Alaska beginning tonight and continuing into Saturday morning as a weather system moves into the area. Snow is expected to begin along the Gulf Coast tonight and then spread inland on Friday.

For the Anchorage area and the Matanuska valley, the snow is expected to begin Friday afternoon and continue overnight. Two to four inches of snow are currently expected with locally higher amounts possible, especially along the Talkeetna Mountains including Hatcher Pass.

This snow event will end Saturday as the weather system moves north of the area. Another system will move into Southcentral Alaska on Sunday and Monday, bringing more precipitation to the much of the area.