Seward/Bear Creek Flood Service Area Board Work Session & Meeting January 23

The Seward/Bear Creek Flood Service Area board will hold a work session at 6:00 pm, followed by a regular meeting at 7:00 pm, Monday, January 23rd. The work session topic is USACE Salmon Creek Flood Risk Management Project & SBCFSA By-laws Review (if time allows). The meeting packet including the agenda can be viewed at: http://www.kpb.us/components/com_papyruslist/document.php?d=1902783

The meeting will be held at the KPB Seward Office in Sea View Plaza, 302 Railway Ave, Suite 122.

For more information, please contact Stephanie Presley, Service Area Coordinator, CFM at (907)224-3340