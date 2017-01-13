The Seward Nordic Ski Club is presenting a night of true life stories from local folks and you’re invited!

7 p.m. on January 19, 2017 , at the Seward High School Auditorium. Join us at, at the Seward High School Auditorium.

If you haven’t heard of this wildly popular series, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to tell their personal stories-funny, sad or sweet. There will be 7 story tellers that each have 7 minutes to tell a true life tale.

This event’s theme is: Fall and Rise; overcoming obstacles, crawling out of predicaments and getting out of hot water.

Local musicians will perform between stories.

Advertisement

The proceeds go to the Seward Nordic High School Ski Team.

Tickets on sale online at http://bit.ly/2iETIYf or search Arctic Entries in Seward on Eventbrite.com . Cost $10 or $12 at the door. Cash or check only if purchasing at the door.

Tickets numbers are limited, so be punctual. Tickets for Anchorage events have been known to sell out within 90 seconds, so don’t procrastinate! Direct questions to: sewardnordicski@gmail.com