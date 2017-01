Seward High School Pool Schedule Jan 9 – May 26 2017

Closed Jan 16 and April 16, and evenings Feb 2, 3 and Mar 2.

Spring Break schedule Mar 12 – 19.

When school is in session, please enter through main entrance.

Schedule subject to change. Call 224-3900 for current schedule and 224-9050 to leave a message.

Open Swim

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 6:30 pm – 7:50 pm

Sunday: 4:00 pm – 5:20 pm

Lap Swim

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 6:30 am – 8:00 am & 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Tuesday & Thursday: 11:00 am – 12:30 pm

(For evening Tuesday & Thursday Lap Swim see lesson schedule)

Sunday: 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm

Parent & Tot Swim

Tuesday & Thursday: 11:00 am – 12:30 pm

Admission Fees

Youth/Senior: $4 or $35 for 10 swim punch card

Adult: $5 or $45 for 10 swim punch card