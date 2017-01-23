Seward Community Garden By the Bay Moves Forward

The Seward Community Garden By the Bay celebrated their progress earlier this month when they received $2,000 in starter funds from Wellness For All (WFA). The group’s vision is to create a garden that will be a gathering place that provides educational opportunities which benefit the community. They were formed following the 1st Annual Seward Strong Planning Day hosted by WFA. In order to receive the starter funds, the group had to define its organizational structure goals, as well as the objectives they achieved during their first two meetings. They are now working on securing funding and identifying potential locations for the garden. For more information on the group visit their Facebook at Seward Community Garden by the Bay and/or contact Callie Stark at callie.stark@gmail.com.

Advertisement

The Seward Strong Planning Day was held November 1st of last year. Through a facilitated process, community members brainstormed, refined, discussed, and finally selected two initiatives that would benefit Seward’s health and wellness. The short term goal selected was the community garden project, with a goal to extend and improve the bike path being the selected long term initiative. Seward Strong was coordinated by Wellness For All and sponsored by the Seward Prevention Coalition, Providence Seward Hospital, and the City of Seward. For more information about Seward Strong and the initiatives visit sewardwellness.com.