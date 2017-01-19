Seward Community Foundation Announces Grant Funds Available for 2017

The Seward Community Foundation hosted a gathering of local nonprofit organizations on Tuesday, January 17th at the Breeze Inn to announce the amount of funds that they have to grant in 2017. The total available this year is $144,681! Of this total, $24,000 has been designated for mini grants. Mini grants up to $1,000 may be applied for throughout the year. Applications for both types of grants are available online on the Foundation’s website.

SCF’s annual grant cycle is open January 1 – March 1, 2017 (5:00pm). Most annual grants range from $2,000 to $10,000, but larger awards may be considered with advance approval from the board. For more information and to access the online application, please visit www.sewardcf.org, or contact us at seward@alaskacf.org. We strongly encourage nonprofit representatives to contact SCF Advisory Board members if they have questions.

In 2016, the Foundation awarded over $90,000 to local organizations that benefit Seward and Moose Pass. The Seward Community Foundation is proud to be able to award even more grants in 2017. Thank you to all of those who have donated to your community foundation. Your dollars continue to give each year and your donations stay in our community.

– The Seward Community Foundation Advisory Board

Patty Linville, President

John Eavis, VP and Grant Chair

Teri Arnold, Secretary

Melody Spangler-Hatch, Treasurer

Cindy Clock

Amy Haddow

Tim Fleming Karen Sefton

Rodger Painter Phyllis Shoemaker

Kim Reierson Carol Tallman

About the Seward Community Foundation

The Seward Community Foundation (SCF) is an affiliate of The Alaska Community Foundation (ACF). Affiliates increase the impact of ACF’s efforts to grow philanthropy in Alaska, with permanent endowments in communities to sustain local nonprofits. The SCF Advisory Board encourages our community to invest in ourselves to build stronger and more vibrant lives for our residents in Seward and Moose Pass, while focusing on community issues so we can invest in solutions and grow permanent charitable assets.