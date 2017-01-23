Seward Artist Dot Bardarson recognized by Minnesota Arts Magazine

Seward Artist Dot Bardarson is being showcased as “some of our favorite American Artists over the Years” by a Minnesota arts magazine, Exploring Tosca, in its 2017 Winter edition.

They introduce their selections with the following: “Selecting the best artist from each state is not an easy task. Our approach has been to select artists whose work we felt our readers would love. Their work had to have at least two or more of the following qualities: 1) beauty 2) originality 3) meaningful symbolism 4) artistic skill/talent, 5) delight/humor 6) intellectual challenge, 7) historical, political or social significance, and 8) interesting subject matter.”

It is also important to Exploring Tosca that the artist’s work be accessible to their readers. An artist might be excluded if their website was not user friendly or lacked contact information. Work that might be considered offensive was also not considered.

Advertisement

Gail Weber of Exploring Tosca remarked, “Perhaps some think of Italy, Greece, or France when one mentions great art. But I now know for a fact that the USA is right up there with those countries. What remarkable talent and spirit our creative country produces. I am so proud.”

For the last 5 years, Exploring Tosca has been selecting an artist of the year for each state. Dot Bardarson was selected as Alaska Artist of the Year in 2011 and was included in this year’s group of Favorite American Artists.

The Seward Arts Council named Dot “Queen of Arts” in 2014, recognizing her devotion to the arts as set designer for 13 plays, for acting, and for her leadership in being named “Seward, Mural Capital of Alaska” by the legislature. She was master artist for 3 of the murals around town, and has painted on all of the ones created by the Seward Mural Society. Dot’s original work (mostly watercolors) can be seen at the Edgewater Hotel during the summer season. Her prints can be seen at Resurrect Art Coffee House or Ranting Raven, or on line at www.bardarsonstudio.com.