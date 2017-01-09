SeaView Community Services is looking for an Admin / Accounting Support Clerk

Do you have general office and basic accounting experience? If so, SeaView Community Services is looking for a motivated, detail-orientated professional to join our team working to strengthen families, foster self-sufficiency and enhance the quality of life for community residents with mental illness and developmental disabilities?

This position works under the guidance of the Director of Finance & Administration and covers a variety of administrative and accounting functions including typing/data entry, accounts payable processing, inventory maintenance/ordering, meeting preparation, mail pick-up/distribution, reception coverage, copying/scanning, filing, and more.

Essential qualifications are at least one year of general office / accounting experience with excellent communication, organization, and technical skills.

SeaView offers a competitive salary / benefit structure with opportunities to gain hands-on experience across multiple areas working with passionate team members in support of the mission. Salary range is $15-$17 per hour, non-exempt. Benefits include employee medical/dental, retirement, and 3.6 weeks of vacation in your first year with incremental increases up to 7.2 weeks a year.

Contact hr@seaviewseward.org for more information.