Dessert Silent Auction Friday, February 3rd during the Seahawk Classic Basketball Tournament

5pm – 8pm – Seward High School

Advertisement

Anyone wishing to donate a dessert for the auction please contact Peggy Hamner at 362-6034 or plhamner@gmail.com.Come watch the games, cheer on the home team and bid on some delicious desserts! Winning bids will be awarded at8pm.

Thank you!