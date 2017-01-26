School Administration Input Requested, Forms Available Now

A message from Mica Van Buskirk:

Site council and community input is requested to be submitted to our Superintendent by next Tuesday at 4pm. It is very important that we get as much local input to them while they are making these critical decisions for our schools.

There are two separate topics that our Superintendent would like input from our parents, teachers and community.

1. We need to provide community input concerning the qualities and priorities that we want for the next Seward Elementary and Seward Middle School Administrators.

2. The District Administration is considering making changes to the job description of the future Middle School Administrator. They presented three options to us:

A) Currently our middle school Principal is a full time employee (1.0FTE) that is 0.80 the Principal of Seward Middle School and 0.20 the Principal of Moose Pass School. Keeping this configuration is one option. This required the Principal to be offsite one day a week.

Advertisement

B) The second option is to remove the Moose Pass portion of the job and keep this person in Seward as a 0.80 Principal and 0.20 Teacher.

C) The last option and the largest change for our schools would be to hire an Assistant Principal (0.80)/ Teacher (0.20). In this option, our current High School Principal, Trevan Walker, would become the Principal for both schools and the new Administrator would be an Assistant Principal for both schools. The Principal’s office would be at the High School and the Assistant Principal’s office would be at the Middle School.

District Administration stressed that the decision about the Middle School Principal vs Assistant Principal has not been made and they will consider all input that they receive. It is very important that everyone take a moment and make a comment on these things. All these decisions will directly affect our children. Please spend a moment on this!

You can pick up a copy of forms to submit your input at any of the school offices. Please make a comment on each of the forms and also comment on the new possible job description changes. You can give these forms to any school secretary, myself, or email them directly to the Superintendent. His email address is on the form. These forms will be read by the Superintendent only and will not become public. There is not a form for the Principal vs. Assistant Principal options but you can include your thoughts on this in an email or on the back of the forms.

Seward Schools Site Council will be meeting again on Monday, January 30th at the Elementary School at 6:00pm to discuss this further and hopefully come to a consensus as a Site Council. This meeting will be open to the public and we welcome everyone.

If you have any questions or want to learn more, please contact me, Mica Van Buskirk 491-1671 or micad@hotmail.com.