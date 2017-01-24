Reminder to attend the Site Council meeting tonight at 6pm Jan. 24

Tuesday 1/24 at 6pm at the Elementary School PD room (turn left at the office and its approx. halfway down on the left)! We now have two items on the agenda, the first is to discuss the resignation and hiring of a new middle school principal. I also found out that we also need to discuss the resignation/retirement of Mr. Kingsland and the hiring of a new elementary school principal.

Wow, double whammy! Please attend if you can, hiring new administrators is crazy important for our kids.

Assistant Superintendent John O’Brien will be here in person and Superintendent Sean while join us via Skype.

Thank you,

Advertisement

Mica