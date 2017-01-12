Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support- March 25-26, 2017

Providence Seward Medical Center in conjunction with the Alaska State Trauma Program is offering a two day Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support Class Saturday and Sunday March 25-26 from 8-5 both days. This class is the gold standard in trauma education for EMS and is geared toward Emergency Medical Responders and all levels of EMTs. The course is being offered to pre-hospital staff in the Seward/Bear Creek/Moose Pass area. The class size is limited to 24 participants. Sixteen hours of continuing education credits is awarded following the course and certification is good for 4 years. If you took the course in 2012, you are due for a recertification. The course is being co-sponsored by Providence Seward Medical Center and the State Trauma Program and the cost is only $15/person and books are provided free of charge.

Advertisement

The registration deadline is February 24th, 2017. Reserve your spot today.

To register, please email Heather Johnston at Heather.Johnston@providence.org. Include your name, contact phone number, EMS service and EMS certification level.