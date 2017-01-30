Parents and Little Kids Drumming Feb 7 at 10am

Join Qutekcak and Parents as Teachers for a kids drumming circle on February 7 at 10am at the Qutekcak Building. You’re never too young to enjoy drumming and singing! The Qutekcak building is located at 221 3rd Avenue. If you have drums, please bring them. A dozen extras will be available to share. Door prizes available!!! This event is free.

Advertisement

Please call or text Casie Warner with questions at (907)491-0544