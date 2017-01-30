Announcements, Arts, Events, Music

Parents and Little Kids Drumming Feb 7 at 10am

by SCN Editor

Join Qutekcak and Parents as Teachers for a kids drumming circle on February 7 at 10am at the Qutekcak Building. You’re never too young to enjoy drumming and singing! The Qutekcak building is located at 221 3rd Avenue. If you have drums, please bring them. A dozen extras will be available to share. Door prizes available!!! This event is free.

Advertisement

Please call or text Casie Warner with questions at (907)491-0544

Advertisement

Post Views: 80
Author: SCN EditorThe Seward City News Editor publishes information sent from third parties. Information published is not sourced by Seward City News unless otherwise noted. Email: editor@sewardcitynews.com

Comments

Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.

Leave a Comment