Nominations Open for Local Historic Preservation Efforts

This annual award recognizes local preservation efforts and encourages community understanding and appreciation of Seward’s history.

For over 100 years, many Seward citizens have enriched our sense of place and community. Without the hard work and civic pride of those that came before us, Seward would not be the exemplary city it is today.

Do you know an individual or organization that deserves special recognition for their work in preserving Seward history? Nominate them for the Historic Preservation Award!

Advertisement

Nominations must be submitted by March 3, 2017.

Forms are available at the City Clerk’s office, at the Library Front Desk, and online at: http://www.cityofseward.us/DocumentCenter/View/3230