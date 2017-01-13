New Members Needed for Japan Exchange Association

Each year since 1973 the Seward International Friendship Association (SIFA) has assisted the City of Seward to coordinate a summer exchange program for high school students with our sister city of Obihiro, Japan. Now SIFA is in need of new members and people willing to take on leadership roles in the organization.

There will be a meeting to discuss the program and recruit members on Tuesday, January 24 at 7 pm in the Community Room at the Seward Community Library Museum. Everyone interested in the continuation of SIFA as a nonprofit organization in Seward is encouraged to join, take an active role in the organization and help revitalize this program.

Further information and membership forms are attached and can also be obtained by contacting Phyllis Shoemaker, SIFA treasurer, at mooreboxes@seward.net or 907-242-6950. Please participate and help make the Seward International Friendship Association an active organization again.