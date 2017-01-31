Maintenance Technician – Seward Windsong Lodge

The Seward Windsong Lodge is now hiring a seasonal Maintenance Technician for our hotel and restaurant. This position is responsible for the daily maintenance and repair of Lodge property and equipment while maintaining a safe environment for guests and employees.

We are looking for someone with previous maintenance experience, an upbeat and positive attitude, excellent customer service skills, a strong work ethic, and a willingness to always help guests and co-workers.

This is a full-time, seasonal position from March 1 – October 14. In addition to competitive wages, we offer a seasonal completion bonus of 5% of wages earned to new employees, or 10% of wages earned to eligible returning employees. Employees are eligible for discounts on Lodge room rates in Seward, Talkeetna & Denali, on Kenai Fjords Tours cruises, and on many other sightseeing activities in Seward and throughout Alaska.

Please contact Jim at 362-5079 or jtallman@alaskacollection.com with any questions. Please apply online at https://apply.coolworks.com/tac/job-details.asp?JobID=49635